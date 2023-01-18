PARKS JONES REPORT: Increase in homes coming on the market

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have an inside look at the housing market here in Lawton, courtesy of Parks Jones Realtors.

There are currently 312 homes listed for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors, a ten percent increase over the past two months.

In the last 12 months the average asking price was around $173,300, while the average sold price is $171,500.

Park Jones Realty says the currently listed homes have been on the market for an average of 31 days.

They also say over the past 12 months, an average of 160 homes were sold per month, with sellers receiving 98.9-percent of their asking price, despite our local market seeing sellers pay more concessions than last year.

However, in the last 30 days they had 86 sold and closed properties, representing a decrease of 46 percent.

