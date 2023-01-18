Expert Connections
Subcontractor dies after fall from bucket lift, police say

A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift, like this one, that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.(daseaford/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST
RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — A cable company subcontractor died after falling from a bucket lift that encountered utility wires while the vehicle was traveling on a road, officials said.

The man was in the bucket, which was extended, when it hit utility wires suspended over Route 4, which also serves as Main Street in Rangeley, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene from injuries related to the fall on Tuesday morning, she said. The road was closed until 4 p.m.

The man worked for Consolidated Communications. The death remains under investigation by Maine State Police and the Department of Labor, Moss said.

