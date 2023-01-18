Sunny and Windy Wednesday Set Up For Critical Fire Danger | 1/18 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Numerous rain showers have been propagating eastward across Texoma this morning, and will continue to do so until they push east of I-35 by the mid-morning hours. By midday, not only will the rain be fully cleared out but so will most of the cloud coverage as we can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will increase gradually out of the southwest up to 15-25 mph, with wind gusts ranging between 30-35 mph. This will lead to critical fire weather conditions for most Texoma, with all counties in North Texas and and a handful of counties in Southwest Oklahoma to go under a Red Flag Warning until 6:00 PM. As we always say with these days, be careful outside to not do anything that could lead to the creation and spread of dangerous grassfires.

A second cold front will move through tonight, shifting winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. The reinforcing cool air will drop tomorrow morning’s temperatures back down to the low/mid 30s, with most of Southwest Oklahoma expected to reach or get slightly below the freezing mark.

Near-average temperatures will be on tap for Thursday with highs topping out in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies through a majority of the day, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies building in the mid/late afternoon. Sunshine will soon return to dominate the skies on Friday with highs back in the low 60s.

Our next disturbance will arrive on Saturday, bringing our next chance for rain and maybe even a little more. Models are gradually showing more agreement but still have some significant differences in the timing and different precipitation types we could experience. Some models are showing rain with a rain/snow mix for areas near I-40 where the air is colder, while others are just showing a few light showers for Saturday. This weekend and early next week will see temperatures fluctuate between the upper 40s and low 50s. Speaking of early next week, that’s when another disturbance will roll through, but much like Saturday’s system, models are uncertain of what type of weather we could experience, if any at all.

