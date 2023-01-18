Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sunny and Windy Wednesday Set Up For Critical Fire Danger | 1/18 AM

First Alert Forecast 1/18 AM
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Numerous rain showers have been propagating eastward across Texoma this morning, and will continue to do so until they push east of I-35 by the mid-morning hours. By midday, not only will the rain be fully cleared out but so will most of the cloud coverage as we can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will increase gradually out of the southwest up to 15-25 mph, with wind gusts ranging between 30-35 mph. This will lead to critical fire weather conditions for most Texoma, with all counties in North Texas and and a handful of counties in Southwest Oklahoma to go under a Red Flag Warning until 6:00 PM. As we always say with these days, be careful outside to not do anything that could lead to the creation and spread of dangerous grassfires.

A second cold front will move through tonight, shifting winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. The reinforcing cool air will drop tomorrow morning’s temperatures back down to the low/mid 30s, with most of Southwest Oklahoma expected to reach or get slightly below the freezing mark.

Near-average temperatures will be on tap for Thursday with highs topping out in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies through a majority of the day, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies building in the mid/late afternoon. Sunshine will soon return to dominate the skies on Friday with highs back in the low 60s.

Our next disturbance will arrive on Saturday, bringing our next chance for rain and maybe even a little more. Models are gradually showing more agreement but still have some significant differences in the timing and different precipitation types we could experience. Some models are showing rain with a rain/snow mix for areas near I-40 where the air is colder, while others are just showing a few light showers for Saturday. This weekend and early next week will see temperatures fluctuate between the upper 40s and low 50s. Speaking of early next week, that’s when another disturbance will roll through, but much like Saturday’s system, models are uncertain of what type of weather we could experience, if any at all.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
LPD investigating early morning shooting
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
There is a reward for information on Athena Brownfield.
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
The soldiers are here to spend the next several months training on the U.S. Patriot missile...
Ukrainian soldiers arrive at Fort Sill
One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar...
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023

Latest News

Scattered to numerous showers will move across the viewing area tonight
Showers Tonight, Sunshine Tomorrow | 1/17PM
Scattered to numerous showers will move across the viewing area tonight
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast 1/18 AM
First Alert Forecast 1/18 AM
First Alert Forecast 1/17 AM
Precipitation Returns to Texoma This Evening & Overnight | 1/17 AM