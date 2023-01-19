A cold front moves in tonight, more seasonable temperatures Thursday | 1/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front will move across Texoma tonight. While this front will tap into some colder Canadian air, it won’t be a drastic drop in temperatures. Morning temperatures Thursday will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chills will feel more like the upper 20s.

More seasonable highs are expected Thursday. Many will rise into the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. We’ll start out the day with mostly sunny skies but will end under mostly cloudy conditions.

Breezy southeast winds return on Friday which will result in a mini warming trend. Highs will be in the low 60s. Look for mostly sunny skies and southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another disturbance will bring a cold front through the viewing area midday Saturday. This system looks to bring a wintry mix to northern parts of the State with mostly rain showers for our viewing area. Rain coverage will be low and many towards the south will not see any precipitation. For Saturday, highs in the mid 20s and breezy northwest winds. Sunday will see more sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Another disturbance will pass on Monday bringing cold air and the chance for precipitation. What type of precipitation, who will see what and exact amounts/ accumulations is very fuzzy at this time. Highs throughout the long term are looking to stay near-normal for mid January standards.

Highs Monday and Wednesday will be in the mid 50s with upper 40s on Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

