CU asking Board for increase in room, meal rates

By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University officials will be in Norman attending the regularly scheduled Board of Regents meeting at the University of Oklahoma on Friday morning.

As part of the agenda posted online, officials with the university are asking for an increase in room rates and meal plan costs for incoming students.

The increase request is based on the rise in inflation which the university said is to blame for higher costs.

If approved, students will see room rates increase by 3-percent and meal plans to increase by 9-percent.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found here, https://www.ou.edu/regents/meetings.

