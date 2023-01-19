Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill dental assistant training applications due Friday

Applications for the program are due by noon tomorrow at the Reynolds Clinic Red Cross Office.
Applications for the program are due by noon tomorrow at the Reynolds Clinic Red Cross Office.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The American Red Cross and Fort Sill Dental Command are currently accepting applications for the Dental Assistant Training Program in the spring, but not for much longer.

Applications for the program are due by noon Friday at the Reynolds Clinic Red Cross Office.

The program includes hundreds of hours of dental training alongside dentists and medical staff, and by the end of the course students will be qualified to serve as dental assistants in any military or civilian dental clinic.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have graduated high school or acquired a GED, own a military ID, and have at least one year left at Fort Sill.

Additionally, a background check, military security clearance, a physical screening, and updated immunizations will also be required.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
Alysia Adams, one of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, has had her bond...
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body...
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

Latest News

Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned
The increase request is based on the rise of inflation which the university said is to blame...
CU asking Board for increase in room, meal rates
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
Quit Week begins in Oklahoma
MEDWATCH: ‘Quit Week’ hopes to convince smokers to quit