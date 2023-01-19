Fort Sill dental assistant training applications due Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The American Red Cross and Fort Sill Dental Command are currently accepting applications for the Dental Assistant Training Program in the spring, but not for much longer.

Applications for the program are due by noon Friday at the Reynolds Clinic Red Cross Office.

The program includes hundreds of hours of dental training alongside dentists and medical staff, and by the end of the course students will be qualified to serve as dental assistants in any military or civilian dental clinic.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have graduated high school or acquired a GED, own a military ID, and have at least one year left at Fort Sill.

Additionally, a background check, military security clearance, a physical screening, and updated immunizations will also be required.

