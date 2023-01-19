Highs near 60s for Friday, Mid 50s through the weekend | 1/19PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Conditions overnight will be quiet and calm. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will taper off as the day goes on resulting in mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Highs will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A disturbance will pass by and approaches the Texas/ Oklahoma panhandles early Saturday morning. There does appear to be a low chance for some accumulating snowfall but this chance will be greatest across northwest Oklahoma. And for our area you ask? Isolated showers across Caddo, Grady, Washita and Beckham counties but rain could dip as far south as an Altus-Lawton-Duncan line. Any rain will fall from 3-9AM.

Despite the cold front early Saturday, the rest of the week looks to be quiet. Partly cloudy skies for Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

As much as I’ve enjoyed the 70s over these “winter” months, it does appear more January-like weather is on the way. And this time it will be in the form of snowfall for portions of Texoma.

Here’s the latest: confidence is high that a system will bring some type of precipitation to our area. The exact timing and how long it sticks around? That answer is still TBD. There is a large spread in both track and speed with this system. Some good news: this system appears to be more of a snow/rain scenario opposed to ice/ freezing rain!

The GFS model is more progressive with the evolution and has it moving across the area quicker. In this scenario, snow would be confined to north Texas counties. This model also has precipitation falling mainly on Monday and lingering into early Tuesday. While the precipitation type would be snow, surface temperatures for many places will stay above freezing so accumulations would likely stay less than 1 inch.

The EURO suggests a slow moving system tracking just south of the Red River. Precipitation would fall between Tuesday morning and early Wednesday morning. This option is a messier one and unfortunately the one I am leaning towards. This scenario is also predicting widespread snowfall.

The forecast will continue to evolve/ change over the next few days. Check back frequently for the latest regarding the evolution of this event.

Have a great Friday! -LW

