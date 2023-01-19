Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The Lawton Farmers Market hosts gardening forums

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the rising cost of groceries more and more people are interested in growing their own food. Dr. Edward Legako, President of the Lawton Farmers Market stops by to tell us where you can learn.

The gardening forum takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market inside the Terry Bell classroom. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
Alysia Adams, one of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, has had her bond...
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body...
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

Latest News

Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton...
Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire
That is just one of many projects which will be funded through the FAA to improve the airport...
Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway
Highs near 60s for Friday, mid 50s through the weekend
Highs near 60s for Friday, Mid 50s through the weekend | 1/19PM
Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the...
Adams no longer in Maricopa Co. jail; may be returning to Okla.