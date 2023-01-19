The Lawton Farmers Market hosts gardening forums

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the rising cost of groceries more and more people are interested in growing their own food. Dr. Edward Legako, President of the Lawton Farmers Market stops by to tell us where you can learn.

The gardening forum takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. at the Lawton Farmers Market inside the Terry Bell classroom. The event is free and open to the public.

