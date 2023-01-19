Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway

That is just one of many projects which will be funded through the FAA to improve the airport...
That is just one of many projects which will be funded through the FAA to improve the airport as a whole.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is doing some major renovations over the next year, and Thursday they began with a demolition project.

Crews began their first steps with the demolition of the boarding gate area that was built in the 1950′s so they can install a brand new entrance.

That is just one of many projects which will be funded through the FAA to improve the airport as a whole.

“Literally every part of the airport is gonna be touched,” Airport Director Barbara McNally said. “That’s exciting and it’s going to be beautiful. The customers are really going to appreciate what we’re doing. It’s going to make their traveling experience easier and better. It’s going to make a beautiful first impression for visitors coming into Lawton with the terminal looking as nice as it will.”

Officials with the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport say they’ve made accommodations so that flights can continue during the 15 month renovation process.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
Alysia Adams, one of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, has had her bond...
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body...
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

Latest News

Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton...
Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire
Lawton Farmers Market holds gardening forum
The Lawton Farmers Market hosts gardening forums
Highs near 60s for Friday, mid 50s through the weekend
Highs near 60s for Friday, Mid 50s through the weekend | 1/19PM
Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the...
Adams no longer in Maricopa Co. jail; may be returning to Okla.