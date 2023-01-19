Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is doing some major renovations over the next year, and Thursday they began with a demolition project.

Crews began their first steps with the demolition of the boarding gate area that was built in the 1950′s so they can install a brand new entrance.

That is just one of many projects which will be funded through the FAA to improve the airport as a whole.

“Literally every part of the airport is gonna be touched,” Airport Director Barbara McNally said. “That’s exciting and it’s going to be beautiful. The customers are really going to appreciate what we’re doing. It’s going to make their traveling experience easier and better. It’s going to make a beautiful first impression for visitors coming into Lawton with the terminal looking as nice as it will.”

Officials with the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport say they’ve made accommodations so that flights can continue during the 15 month renovation process.

