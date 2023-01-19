Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned

A service is planned for next week
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her home alone and knew something was wrong.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (KSWO) - An Enid-based funeral service company has posted an obituary online for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Services for Athena are planned for The Stride Bank Center in Enid at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, according to the website.

KSWO reached out to the OSBI to see if remains found near Rush Springs had been positively identified yet but were told they had not confirmed anything to this point.

When investigators located the remains earlier this week, the OSBI said they had “recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs.” But said the OSBI “cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield.”

To view the online obituary for Athena, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
Alysia Adams, one of the two caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, has had her bond...
Adams’ bond set for child neglect charges
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
In April 2021, Tevin Anderson was charged with the death of Jennifer Gibson after Gibson’s body...
Guilty verdict reached in 2021 Lawton homicide
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

Latest News

Applications for the program are due by noon tomorrow at the Reynolds Clinic Red Cross Office.
Fort Sill dental assistant training applications due Friday
The increase request is based on the rise of inflation which the university said is to blame...
CU asking Board for increase in room, meal rates
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
Quit Week begins in Oklahoma
MEDWATCH: ‘Quit Week’ hopes to convince smokers to quit