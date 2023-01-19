Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned

ENID, Okla. (KSWO) - An Enid-based funeral service company has posted an obituary online for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Services for Athena are planned for The Stride Bank Center in Enid at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, according to the website.

KSWO reached out to the OSBI to see if remains found near Rush Springs had been positively identified yet but were told they had not confirmed anything to this point.

When investigators located the remains earlier this week, the OSBI said they had “recovered the remains of a child in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs.” But said the OSBI “cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield.”

To view the online obituary for Athena, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.