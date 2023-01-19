Expert Connections
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Lawton

By Kyle Weatherly
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police officials say a man was struck by a car while crossing the roadway on the west side of town. Officials say a vehicle was driving south bound on SW 67th St. near Chaucer Dr. when the collision occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was transported to OU Medical Center with serious injuries. The collision is being investigated by LPD’s Traffic Division.

