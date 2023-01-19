Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital, after being found seriously injured at a hotel in Lawton.

Lawton Police Capt. John Mull says officers were called to the Executive Inn, in the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Capt. Mull says when officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive, with a serious injury. He would not say what type of injury the man suffered.

Mull says some good samaritans tried to revive him. The man was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition at this hour.

Mull says a person of interest is in custody, and witnesses are being interviewed.

