Seasonable weather over next couple days, next system to move through this weekend | 1/19 AM

Good morning! After the passage of last night’s cold front, temperatures this morning have cooled back down to near-freezing. A much more seasonable day is on tap with highs warming into the mid/upper 50s this afternoon. We will start out today with mostly clear skies, but as we enter the afternoon hours cloud coverage will increase, becoming mostly cloudy by the mid-to-late afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph, shifting out of the south by sunset.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around overnight with light winds out of the east/southeast at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures for tomorrow morning will be very similar to this morning in the mid 30s.

For Friday we will see what seems like a reverse of what we can expect today, with cloud coverage to start out the morning and eventually decreasing to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than this afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

An upper-level and surface-level disturbance will traverse through the Southern Plains this Saturday, bringing in our next round for some precipitation. Coverage will be low overall, as we can probably expect isolated showers here in Texoma, with better chances for eastern counties. This system looks to move through the morning hours on Saturday, meaning it will be cold enough to support some light wintry weather, however any wintry mix and/or snow looks to stay north of I-40. Mostly and partly cloudy skies for Saturday with breezy southerly winds at 10-20 mph and high temps in the low/mid 50s. Sunday will be a dry day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.

Soon after this weekend, another disturbance is expected to move through the Southern Plains. Details are fuzzy at this time as models are split on the coverage, timing, and precipitation type of this system, so much so that a couple models are off by nearly 24 hours. This means that we are unsure if the disturbance will move through on Monday or Tuesday, but as of this morning trends are leaning more towards the Tuesday solution. This would bring scattered-to-numerous rain showers to Texoma, as well as some embedded wintry weather in the form of a rain/snow mix. Temperatures for early next week will be slightly below-average for this time of year in the low 50s and upper 40s.

