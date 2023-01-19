Expert Connections
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

This is the second shooting death at this bar since November
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week.

Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning.

Jones was shot outside of the Aces and Eights bar near NW 18th and Cache Road around 2:30 a.m.

His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this location since November 2022.

LPD officials have not said if they have a suspect in Jones’ death in custody.

