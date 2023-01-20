Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)

Latest News

A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash
President Biden visited storm-damaged California Thursday as the state recovers from a series...
Biden surveys California storm damage as cleanup continues