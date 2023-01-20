Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to 4-month-old, American Staffordshire Terrier. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 21st.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

