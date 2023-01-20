Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries.

Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.

7News reached out to Lawton police on Friday to confirm details about the incident, such as when the victim died, but were told the department is waiting on Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office for the official cause of death and identification.

Lawton police are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division by calling (580) 581-3272. Anonymous reports can also be made to Southwest Oklahoma Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

