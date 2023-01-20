A low chance for isolated showers tonight, otherwise a seasonable and mostly dry weekend | 1/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A weak disturbance will move across Oklahoma and north Texas tonight. Rain showers are possible but mainly for southwest Oklahoma counties. Winter precipitation will stay north of I-40. Surface temperatures will stay above freezing, so chance of winter precipitation for the rest of the area (aka us) is near zero with this system. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s by daybreak.

Clouds will taper off as the day goes on leaving us with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. A cold front will move in midday shifting winds from the south to the north. 10 to 20mph sustained with gusts into the mid 20s. The cooler air will lag so highs will still warm into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures is what can be expected Sunday. Highs will only rise into the low 50s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

I have good and bad news about next weeks storm system. The good news: this appears to be a rain/snow event opposed to ice. The next sentence I’m about to type can go either good or bad depending on how you look at things. Confidence is increasing that the low will dig south into parts of far western Texas Monday evening. What that means, there is a decent chance for measurable snowfall to impact Texoma starting late Monday night.

Where confidence is not so high is the exact evolution of the low which will dictate where higher snow amounts will fall. At this time, there looks to be mostly rain possible across north Texas counties with snowfall across southwest Oklahoma. I’m not going to give an exact forecast on accumulations but with that said, there will be a narrow band of heavier snowfall that will likely set up somewhere across SWOK counties. Confidence is lacking at this time in amounts.

Long story short- there will be some type of precipitation with this system. Amounts are not concrete as we’re still 4 days out.

Following this system- mainly dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 40s are expected.

Have a great weekend! -LW

