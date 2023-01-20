West Texas Rehab prepares for annual telethon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the West Texas Rehabilitation Center about to host its annual telethon fundraiser this Saturday, we’re highlighting some of the kids who are able to get free services from the center thanks to the event.

On Wednesday, we introduced you to twins Nathan and Zane, and tonight you’re going to meet a kid we personally loved hanging out with when we met him and his grandmother last week: two-year-old Kallen Fontenot.

“He came into the world at 23 weeks. They called him a micro-preemie because he was born under 2 pounds,” recalled Kallen’s grandmother, Chey McCrea. “His mom had an emergency c-section, and he stayed at Methodist, the NICU until he got released in August. He had lots of deficits as far as of course developmentally wise.”

While we were there Kallen was being fitted for orthotics to help him with toe walking.

The center allows families like Kallen’s to get the help they need regardless of their ability to pay.

“I mean there are so many people that wouldn’t be able to be seen. I mean they wouldn’t get the help, if it wasn’t for this place, that’s for sure,” stated McCrea.

McCrea says she’s grateful for the help the rehabilitation center has provided.

“It looks awful bright for us as we’re watching him. Even the doctor is just thrilled that he is just thriving. We couldn’t thank them enough that’s for sure.”

The center will host its telethon and auction on Saturday, January 21. We’ll be streaming the event right after our 10 p.m. newscast that night, so make sure to tune in and check it out.

