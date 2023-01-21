Bentley Gate opening delayed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice.

Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations.

The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All other Fort Sill gate hours remain the same at this time.

Bentley Gate has been closed since August 15th, 2022 to add additional security features.

