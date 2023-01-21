Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management.

Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they were met with heavy flames from the structure on fire.

Officials say there was one confirmed fatality, but identification of the victim is pending an examination by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews from Cache, Geronimo, and Flowermound Volunteer Fire Departments along with Comanche Nation Fire assisted Pecan Creek. Law enforcement from Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Cache PD, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge police were also on scene along with CCMH EMS and emergency management officials.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.