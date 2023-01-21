Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts job fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosted a job fair on Friday.

The job fair is held four times a year to connect people with Stephens county employers. Twenty-one businesses were in attendance.

More than one-hundred job seekers took advantage of this opportunity.

The foundation also started “Move Duncan,” a relocation incentive of 4 thousand dollars to attract people to Duncan.

For more information, you can visit their website at https://ok-duncan.com/

