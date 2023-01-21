Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers on Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 350 Soldiers graduated at Fort Sill on Friday, January 20.

The soldiers graduated from B Battery with the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, and 79th Field Artillery in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field.

Among the graduates were Private First-Class Asuncion Salinas and Private First-Class James Hickey, graduating at the top of their class as honor graduates.

They will now head to their Advanced Individual training Schools where they’ll be taught to perform their new duties, including field artillery, air defense artillery, military intelligence, counterintelligence, and various medical fields.

From everyone here at KSWO, congratulations.

