Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

Police say they have arrested Willam Hicks in connection with a woman's disappearance. (Source: WECT)
By Kassie Simmons and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared.

WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson.

Wilmington police said they believe Johnson was killed along King Street on Jan. 13, the same day she disappeared.

Authorities in Wilmington said they have been searching for Johnson since her disappearance and are working with police in Chatham County, Georgia, to identify human remains recently found along the Savannah River.

Investigators said Hicks met Johnson on social media.

Johnson’s loved ones said they want justice.

“I don’t know who this guy is, but I hope they give him the maximum punishment possible,” Bulla Brodzinski, Johnson’s partner, said. “He [Hicks] was pissed off at her for some reason and said he was going to teach her a lesson.”

Brodsinzki said she never saw Johnson again after she told her that she was going to meet a friend.

“She said she was going out with a friend and would be back in an hour,” Brodsinzki said. “I never saw her again after that.”

Authorities said Hicks would be extradited to North Carolina while their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
His death is the first homicide of 2023 in Lawton, but is the second death to happen at this...
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

Latest News

FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former NFL player discharged from hospital after saving kids from drowning: Report
FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
An agent walks past the head of a statue depicting the Greek goddess Themis, outside the...
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising