Pet of The Week

Reynolds Army Health Clinic receives award

Reynolds Clinic receives and award for their outstanding services.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Reynolds Army Health Clinic has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval after an evaluation.

The seal reflects the healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe, quality patient care.

Francella Smoker, the Joint Commission Officer, said, “I’ve only been here three years, and working with this team has been the greatest accomplishment, probably in my entire nursing career. Colonel Briden, the deputies, without their leadership and guidance none of this would have happened the way it did. It was so seamless.”

The clinic was evaluated on its Ambulatory Health Care, Behavioral Health Care, Human Services, and Primary Care Medical Home.

This evaluation is performed once every 3 years for 22,000 hospitals.

“Certainly it’s a breath of relief, to prepare for something for years and then have that event happen and have a great result for our team. And its just gives confidence to our beneficiaries that we serve, the soldiers, the families members and retirees of the FIRES community, that they will receive safe, quality, ready reliable care here at Reynolds Army Health Clinic,” exclaimed Col. Briden.

Col Briden says he’s proud of his team for their constant, quality improvements, even as the Clinic has undergone major changes in recent years.

