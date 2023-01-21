Seasonable and mostly dry weekend, and next big weather system starts Monday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning and happy weekend! Today we have a small chance of showers in the early morning, but it should be dry by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies all day. A cold front will come through in the evening hours, shifting winds from south to north at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight into Sunday temperatures will drop to the low 30s. We will then see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with light northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday will start mostly sunny with cloud coverage building throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s with east winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday overnight into Tuesday morning will be the start of a potentially big winter weather system moving through Texoma. Models are now in agreement that there will be precipitation on Tuesday, but temperatures at the surface will be right around the freezing mark. This means it is still up in the air if we will see more snow or rain based on which side of the freezing line temperatures end up being on. As of right now there is no threat of freezing rain. The precipitation will most likely start out as rain on Tuesday morning, but temperatures will drop throughout the day and by dinner time will be near freezing. This means the best chance for snow will be in the evening on Tuesday. Accumulations are still up in the air because models are still inconclusive on when/if temperatures will drop below the freezing line. The models have ranged from 1 inch of snow up to 8 inches of snow, but we will get a more accurate forecast as we get closer to Tuesday. Without knowing the exact totals of snowfall, I would still expect slushy road conditions on Tuesday regardless of how much snow we actually get.

The precipitation should end early Wednesday morning with morning temperatures being in the mid to upper 20s. It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will only reach the mid 40s. Thursday will start a warming trend with temperatures in the upper 40s and mostly sunny. Friday temperatures will be back in the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great weekend!

