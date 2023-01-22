Expert Connections
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill

SGM Sartain in Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony
SGM Sartain in Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony was held for Sergeant Major Neil Sartain at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday.

As Command Sergeant Major, he will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general of Fort Sill and represent the enlisted soldiers on post when decisions are made on their behalf.

SGM. Sartain said he’s honored to serve in the role.

“Well it’s an absolute honor, you know- it’s one of the biggest honors that one can have in their military career,” stated SGM. Sartain. “Everyone wants one of those real quick ceremonies, but it’s not just for me, it’s for the entire organization so it means a lot to us and we’re honored to be a part of it.”

He said the largest transition was coming from Hawaii but is prepared for the change of pace.

“I’m learning about the soldiers and leaders of each one of the organizations and what they do, and more importantly how I can help them as we’re going forward with the position that I’m going to hold,” SGM. Sartain said.

The main goal SGM Sartain said he has is to focus on the soldiers, especially when going into a new, unfamiliar environment.

“We’re just looking forward to hitting the ground running, and getting busy doing what we do best,” exclaimed SGM. Sartain.

