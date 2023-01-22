Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cameron Baptist Church hosts “Loss of a Spouse” seminar

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they kick off their 13-week session with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar.

Linda Purdue has been the program facilitator for several years.

Purdue said the loss of a spouse can be extremely difficult to deal with.

“When you lose your spouse, you lose not just the person that you loved and you’ve lived with but you lose the person that would go to the grocery store or take out the trash or be there just to listen to you, you lose a lot when you have lost your spouse,” said Purdue.

During the sessions, they watch a video, have workbooks, and open discussions among everyone in attendance.

She said these group sessions help you learn how to cope with your grief and help you realize that there is still hope.

“The emotions are very hard and they do drain you and make you tired and you think might be the only one that experiences this but you find that we all do,” she said.

Shelly Burk has attended Grief Share in the past after losing her husband in 2019.

Burk said the group helped her when she needed it the most.

“It gave me what I needed and even though I lost hope for a while, quite a while, I found myself feeling hopeful again, hopeful for a future that I didn’t feel like I had anymore because I felt like that passed away when Ronnie passed away,” said Burk.

She said being a part of the group reminds you that you are not alone.

“Sometimes even though your family is there, or your friends are there, you need people who can relate to what you’re experiencing, feeling, and going through,” she said.

The “Loss of a Spouse” seminar is this Wednesday, January 25th at 6 p.m. and the 13-week Grief Share Group is every Wednesday at 6 p.m. starting on February 1st.

For more information on how to attend, you can visit https://www.griefshare.org/countries/us/states/ok/cities/lawton

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County
Police: Man found seriously injured at hotel in Lawton
Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023
When being interviewed on January 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to OSBI agents that on...
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
Next weeks system will bring some type of precipitation | 1/20PM
A low chance for isolated showers tonight, otherwise a seasonable and mostly dry weekend | 1/20PM
Authorities say a postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside her...
Online obituary posted for Athena Brownfield, service planned

Latest News

With help from volunteers, students acted as engineers and built bookcases to take home
Students, volunteers build take home bookshelves
Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they...
Loss of a Spouse seminar
Seasonable today, but winter weather comes in early Tuesday morning.
Sunshine today and tomorrow, but winter storm hits Texoma on Tuesday | 1/22 AM
SGM Sartain in Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill