Fort Sill hosts annual 5K polar bear plunge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Fort Sill kicked off it’s first race of the year with their Polar Bear 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area.

The 5K had 221 participants and was followed by a plunge in the lake, which had significantly less participants.

One participant, Sharon Cheatwood says she’s also participated in other Ft. Sill races and always enjoys them.

“ It was so well run and the sense of community and comradely and it makes you want to come back to be a part of the community,” Cheatwood said.

Cheatwood participated in both the race and the plunge, the polar bear run is the first of the 2023 Fort Sill Run Series.

There are 12 more races scheduled throughout the year.

