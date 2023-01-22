The Lawton Farmers Market kicks off gardening forum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Farmer’s Market is holding weekly gardening forums year-round, and as grocery prices continue to rise, people are starting to plant their own gardens as an alternative.

The forums are held every Saturday morning from 8 to 9 o’clock, and are hosted by local gardeners, farmers and master gardeners..

Each session, they discuss a wide variety of gardening subjects, including tips and tricks.

The forum leader, Tom Stewart says gardening can be intimidating for some and wants to help kick start as many gardens as he can.

“ Our purpose is to try to help everyone that wants to get into gardening, that may feel a little bit unsure to kind of take some of that anxiety off and to help you be as successful as we’ve been,” Stewart said.

Those interested can attend a variety of classes which will include not only gardening, but also a chance to “seed swap” with other local gardeners, allowing people to exchange seeds instead of buying them.

Each forum is free and open to the public, those interested in more information can visit the Lawton Farmer’s Market facebook page.

