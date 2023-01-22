Monster Truck Wars rolls into Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Monster Truck Wars tour stopped in Duncan for the day on Saturday.

The event featured giant monster trucks with a variety of themes putting on a show for the community.

Saturday’s performances even included a Team Oklahoma versus Team Texas face-off.

Even kids between the ages of three and nine were able to be part of the show by bringing their own power-wheel.

One of the drivers at the event, Alex Bardin, says the city of Duncan is like home away from home.

“ I absolutely love this place, I love this place, I love this arena some of the best fans, on the monster truck wards right here. these people are into it, they are loud, they are having a good time and if the fans are having a good time then we are having a great time,” Bardin said.

Along with the jammed-pack action, crowd goers also had a chance to win a helmet from one of the monster truck drivers.

For more information and tour schedule, you can visit the Monster Truck Wars website.

