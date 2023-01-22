Seasonable Sunday and Monday, wintery mix expected on Tuesday | 1/21 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma! Today was filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures reached the 60s in several places. Overnight tonight skies will remain clear with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures in the morning will be in the low 30s. Sunshine is expected all day and temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s. Monday will be similar with temperatures in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies

Early Tuesday morning will be the beginning of a winter storm here in Texoma. The morning will begin with a cold rain and some snow lakes, but as the day progresses temperatures will drop to the freezing mark. Some models show the temperature drop happening close to dinner time, and other models show the temperature drop happening closer to lunch time. Regardless, we do expect the wintery mix to peak later in the day. Most models seem to be in agreement that there will be widespread snow of at least a couple inches for everyone. Some bands of heavier snow may lead to isolated snow totals of up to 10 inches. While snow may be falling, ground temperatures may be too warm for much to stick to the ground. I would still plan for slushy road conditions all day on Tuesday.

The precipitation should end by early Wednesday morning with some possible slick roads early in the day. Temperatures will rebound into the mid 40s with lots of sunshine later in the day. Thursday will start a warming trend with temperatures in the upper 40s and mostly sunny. Friday temperatures will be back in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great Sunday!

