Sunshine today and tomorrow, but winter storm hits Texoma on Tuesday | 1/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning everyone! Today we are going to have a seasonable day with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50s with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s out the door, but will climb to the mid 50s in the afternoon. Mostly clear skies early in the day but cloud coverage will start to build into the evening hours.

Tuesday is looking to be a messy day with a wintry mix in the forecast, which is why we are issuing a first alert weather day. Starting at about 3am, a cold rain will enter the Texoma region. Temperatures are the biggest question mark as the morning hours we will still be above freezing. Temperatures are expected to drop as the day goes into the afternoon hours, which will turn the cold rain into a wet snow. Snow totals will be completely dependent on how soon the transition from rain to snow occurs. If temperatures drop below freezing in the middle of the day, we could see as much as 6 inches of snow. If temperatures stay above freezing until nighttime, snow totals could be as small as an inch or less. As for what I think will happen, I would expect most people to see a least a couple inches of snow on the ground by the time the system moves out Wednesday morning. There may be a localized area of heavier snowfall, but I expect most to see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow.

After the system passes in the early hours of Wednesday morning, skies will start to clear with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s. Thursday will begin a trend of a warmup as temperatures will climb to the upper 40s on Thursday, low 50s on Friday, and upper 50s on Saturday.

Have a great Sunday.

