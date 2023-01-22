West Texas Rehab Center prepares for annual telethon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week 7News introduced kids who are receiving care at the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

The Center said it’s proud to not have turned away one patient because of an inability to pay. They’re holding a fundraiser Saturday to make sure it stays that way.

The center’s Chief Operating Officer, Scott Jameson said, “We are funded, and we are able to take care of people regardless of their ability to pay, because of our donors, and nights, like we’re going to have on January 21, allow us to say yes to every single patient that walks through that door.”

“To know that we get to come in and we get to take the financial stress of healthcare out of the equation, and just let those families and those kids come to an organization where they’re just going to get great care,” Jameson also said.

West Texas strives to give the best service possible, leaving many families grateful for what they’ve done.

One patient’s grandmother, Chey McCrea said she appreciates the longevity of the center’s staff.

“One of the things that have helped too I feel, he’s had the same therapist for so long,” McCrea said. “The longevity of the people that work here, they come and they stay a long time, so Kallen is able to feel comfortable with the therapist he sees.”

Even past employees return for services knowing wholeheartedly their children will be taken care of.

“I worked here in college as one of the pediatric techs,” previous employee Ashley Barnett said. “When I started noticing those things, I immediately said this is where we’re going to go. I trust them, I know them here, I know their hearts here.”

Staff at the center pride themselves on being a part of their patients’ lives.

“One of the things that have helped too I feel, he’s had the same therapist for so long. The longevity of the people that work here, they come and they stay a long time, so Kallen is able to feel comfortable with the therapist he sees,” said McCrea.

The West Texas Rehabilitation Center will hold a telethon and auction Saturday, January 21. Tune in after the 7News 10 p.m. newscast to see the event.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.