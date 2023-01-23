Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar

Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.

Purdue said the loss of a spouse can be extremely difficult to deal with.

“When you lose your spouse, you lose you lose not just the person that you loved and you’ve lived with, but you lose the person that would go to the grocery store or take out the trash or be there just to listen to you,” Purdue said. “You lose a lot when you have lost your spouse.”

During the sessions, participants watch a video, have workbooks, and open discussions among everyone in attendance.

Purdue also said these group sessions help you learn how to cope with your grief and help you realize that there is still hope.

“LINDA: The emotions are very hard and they do drain you and make you tired and you think might be the only one that experiences this but you find that we all do.”

Shelly Burk has attended Grief Share in the past after losing her husband in 20-19.

Burk says the group helped her when she needed it the most.

“SHELLY: It gave me what I needed and even though I lost hope for a while, quite a while, I found myself feeling hopeful again, hopeful for a future that I didn’t feel like I had anymore, because I felt like that passed away when Ronnie passed away”

She says being a part of the group reminds you that you are not alone.

“SHELLY: Sometimes even though your family is there, or your friends are there, you need people who can really relate to what you’re experiencing, and feeling, and going through.”

The “Loss of a Spouse” seminar is this Wednesday January 25th at 6 o clock

and the 13 week Grief Share Group is every Wednesday at 6 starting February 1st.

