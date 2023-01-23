Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosting Red & White Sweetheart Ball fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry will be hosting its fundraising event, ‘The Red and White Sweetheart Ball,’ to support its efforts in helping the community.

7News spoke with Adriene Davis, the founder of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, about the event and what the community can expect.

The Red & White Sweetheart Ball will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event will consist of dancing, plenty of food, a photo booth, and a cash bar with drinks available for purchase. You must be 21+ to attend this event.

While semi-formal/formal attire is preferred, Davis says as long as you’re in red and white, don’t stress how you’re dressed and show up prepared to have fun.

Tickets in advance will be $25 per person and $40 per couple. At the door, tickets will be $30 per person and $50 per couple.

All proceeds will go to Hungry Hearts to help ensure they can continue meeting the community’s needs and feeding the homeless/hungry.

For more information about Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and where to buy tickets for the fundraiser, you can visit their Facebook page here.

