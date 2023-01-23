Expert Connections
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital

He suffered head and truck injuries in the crash
The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder.
The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday.

The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder.

According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east when he left the roadway and struck a railroad crossing protective barrier.

His Jeep ended up rolling over two times before coming to stop in a ditch.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt. He was admitted in fair condition to OU Medical Center in OKC.

