Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday.

The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder.

According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east when he left the roadway and struck a railroad crossing protective barrier.

His Jeep ended up rolling over two times before coming to stop in a ditch.

Troopers say he was not wearing his seatbelt. He was admitted in fair condition to OU Medical Center in OKC.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.