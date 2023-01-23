Expert Connections
Multiple people hurt after officer-involved shooting in Kansas, authorities say

The Dodge City Police Department put out a notice urging people to avoid the area.
The Dodge City Police Department put out a notice urging people to avoid the area.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Multiple people have been rushed to the hospital after an officer involved shooting in western Kansas, authorities say.

Ford County posted on its website Monday morning that it was working to clear the scene in an area that includes a John Deere dealership and gas station. The post said that there was no additional danger to the community and that no businesses were involved.

The county provided no information on the extent of the injuries or what led up to the shooting. The post said that more information would be released later.

The Dodge City Police Department put out a notice urging people to avoid the area. It said surrounding roads would be closed for several hours.

Police and county officials didn’t immediately respond to emails and phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

