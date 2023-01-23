Today is the calm before the storm as tomorrow’s winter storm looms on the horizon | 1/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A classic winter-like day in store for this Monday, even though tomorrow will feature weather conditions that we normally associate with “winter”. Temperatures this morning are starting out below freezing so you will definitely need that coat when heading out the door, and based on the forecasted temperatures for this week, you might not take off that coat until this weekend! Highs today will be in the low/mid 50s, around and slightly below average for this time of year. Partly cloudy and mostly sunny skies with winds out of the east-southeast at 5-15 mph.

We will start off tonight with clouds building in to become overcast and temperatures dropping down to the upper 30s by midnight on Tuesday. At that time will be the warmest we will be all day tomorrow. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

As a result of the approaching winter storm, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday, January 24th. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are already in place for most of Texoma starting at 6:00 AM tomorrow.

Here’s the time frame we are looking at for tomorrow morning:

1:00 AM - Light scattered rain showers pop-up across southern and western counties. Temperatures in the mid/upper 30s.

4:00 AM - 50% coverage of rain showers across Texoma with rain/snow mix emerging in across western counties. Some pockets of heavy showers will lead to increased rainfall. Temperatures in the mid 30s.

7:00 AM - 90-100% coverage of rain and ran/snow mix across Texoma, with potential for light snowfall for areas that cool to near-32°. Transition line between rain and rain/snow mix approaches I-44 corridor (including Lawton and Wichita Falls).

Small differences in near-surface temperatures will ultimately influence how much of the precipitation will fall as rain vs. rain/snow mix vs. snow, with it fluctuating between the three during the day. For most of the daytime hours, we should expect to see a rain/snow mix for a majority of counties in the viewing area. By the evening hours and until the storm transitions out of Texoma by early Wednesday morning, snow will be the dominant form of precipitation falling from the sky.

Snowfall totals are still in flux due to uncertainties of how cold it will be, as changes in the temperature at the surface by even a couple degrees will impact how much of the precipitation falls as snow, for how long, and ultimately how much will accumulate. This is because throughout most of Tuesday we will be riding the thin line of near-freezing temperatures, ranging between 32-36°. As of this morning, accumulations are expected to be anywhere from 2-6″. with isolated higher amounts possible for Southwest Oklahoma and counties in North Texas along the Red River. We will continue to keep you updated leading up to and during the event with more accurate estimates and forecasts, but this currently seems to be the most likely outcome barring any changes in the weather models.

The winter storm will be on the way out during the early morning hours on Wednesday, clearing out entirely just before sunrise. Temperatures for Wednesday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, so any remaining snow and slush on the ground will cause problems when driving. Road conditions throughout the day and night on Tuesday and through the morning on Wednesday will be slick and hazardous, so take it slow and be cautious when driving over the next two days. Temperatures on Wednesday will get above freezing shortly after sunrise and warm into the low 40s in the afternoon, hopefully melting any leftover frozen accumulation. Highs will trend back up into the 50s by Friday and into the 60s by this weekend with lows each day this week sitting at or below freezing.

