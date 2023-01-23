Expert Connections
Tomorrow will be have lots of sunshine, but winter weather enters Texoma Tuesday morning | 1/22 PM

Sunny and seasonable tomorrow, but winter weather is expected on Tuesday
By Alex Searl
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good evening Texoma! Today has been filled with lots of sunshine and temperatures reached the low 50s. Tomorrow’s weather will stay similar with temperatures reaching the low 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, but cloud coverage will increase as the day progresses. Light east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. will be the beginning of the winter weather system moving through Texoma. Out the door around 8 a.m., a cold rain will be present for most in Texoma. Surface temperatures at this time will still be above freezing, so any wintry mix in the morning will most likely melt when reaching the ground. Late morning into the early afternoon, the cold rain will change into more of a wintry mix. Temperatures will drop slowly throughout the day, so when this wintry mix starts to stick to the ground will be the biggest concern to keep an eye on. Once evening comes, the precipitation will change to snow. Tuesday night is the best chance of snow sticking to the surfaces. precipitation should stop around midnight going into Wednesday morning.

Roads will likely build some snow accumulation throughout the day as the surface level temperatures drop, so some slick conditions are expected Tuesday. Snow accumulations are expected to range anywhere from 2 to 6 inches for everyone in Texoma, with the possibility of isolated areas receiving over 6 inches. This forecast is still not the final answer as the smallest changes in temperatures could drastically change snowfall amounts, but weather models agree that this is the most likely outcome.

Wednesday morning may have some slick conditions because of the snow from the previous day. Temperatures will heat up to the mid 40s and should melt any snow from Tuesday’s winter storm during the day. Cloud coverage will clear as the day progresses. Thursday will be the beginning of a warming trend with temperatures in the upper 40s. Friday temperatures will be in the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Saturday temperatures will be back to above average and in the low 60s. Next Sunday a potential cold front is showing up on forecast models and will bring temperatures back into the upper 40s.

Have a great week!

