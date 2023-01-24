Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Lawton, tribal leaders hold symposium

The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups.
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, officials with the City of Lawton met with members of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for a special event.

The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups.

The Symposium featured discussions and panels on several key topics like investing federal dollars, building up communities and justice reform.

The vent was organized by the Oklahoma Municipal League, who was happy to promote strengthening bonds.

”We believe this is unique, and nothing like this has ever been tried before to bring these two groups together,” Mike Fina, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League said. “We think it’s a Historic moment, and we will look back one day and see that we made some real change and it started right here in Lawton.”

The Municipal League plans to host additional events across the state over the course of the year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder.
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
The calm before tomorrow's winter storm | 1/23 AM
Today is the calm before the storm as tomorrow’s winter storm looms on the horizon | 1/23 AM
There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one...
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County

Latest News

The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal...
City, tribal symposium held to build bond
Winter storm to descend across Texoma throughout today | 1/24 AM
Slick road conditions this afternoon as winter storm descends across Texoma | 1/24 AM
There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one...
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
Road treatment begins in preparation for cold weather
Department of Transportation begins road treatment in preparation for weather