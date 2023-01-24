City of Lawton, tribal leaders hold symposium

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, officials with the City of Lawton met with members of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for a special event.

The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups.

The Symposium featured discussions and panels on several key topics like investing federal dollars, building up communities and justice reform.

The vent was organized by the Oklahoma Municipal League, who was happy to promote strengthening bonds.

”We believe this is unique, and nothing like this has ever been tried before to bring these two groups together,” Mike Fina, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League said. “We think it’s a Historic moment, and we will look back one day and see that we made some real change and it started right here in Lawton.”

The Municipal League plans to host additional events across the state over the course of the year.

