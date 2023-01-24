Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Department of Transportation begins road treatment in preparation for weather

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In preparation for the expected precipitation, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has already begun road treatment.

One public information officer, Bryce Boyer, advises everyone on the roads Tuesday to remain patient and to be aware of their surroundings as everything slows down when the roads are slick.

Boyer said, “Whenever winter weather or severe weather moves through, you know- we always recommend to pack some extra patience, drive slow, take your time, make sure you’re wearing your seatbelt if you do have to get out on the roads. If you see any of our crews out whether they’re pre-treating or actively treating, make sure to give them plenty of space. We recommend about 200 feet of distance between you and them, and then give space between you and any other vehicle on the road just to make sure everybody has room to maneuver just in case you do hit any slick spots.”

Crews will be constantly monitoring conditions when the weather begins, according to officials. You can download the 7News app to stay updated with the weather.

