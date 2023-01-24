LATS cancels clockwise routes for the day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System announced in a press release Tuesday that its clockwise routes will stop running after 2 p.m.

The organization added that the closed routes will remain closed all day Wednesday, January 25, as well.

The service will only be running inclement weather routes on both days, while continuing to assess weather conditions.

Visit the LATS website for more details.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.