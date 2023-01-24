Expert Connections
LATS cancels clockwise routes for the day

By Destany Fuller
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System announced in a press release Tuesday that its clockwise routes will stop running after 2 p.m.

The organization added that the closed routes will remain closed all day Wednesday, January 25, as well.

The service will only be running inclement weather routes on both days, while continuing to assess weather conditions.

Visit the LATS website for more details.

