Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department.

According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021.

Right now three cases are still open and those homicides all happened in the last few months, on the same road, just 1 mile away from each other.

LPD public information officer says the 2 homicides at Aces & Eights and the 1 homicide at the executive Inn are not related.

“It happened on three separate nights and C one is considered a bar or a late night hang out and the other one is considered a hotel so they’re not related in any way shape or form,” Christopher Blessing, LPD Public Information Officer said.

He said the department has interviewed people with possible connections to these homicides, but no arrests have been made at this time.

“When a tragic event does happen like a homicide and the suspect or the person of interest is not apprehended immediately they still do pose that threat to the public or somebody else. And that’s why it’s very important that we find these people or persons as soon as possible so we can get them off the street and still maintain public safety,” Blessing said.

Officer Blessing said police will not release the name of the victim in the Executive Inn homicide until their identity is confirmed by the medical examiner.

“What we are waiting, for now, is the Oklahoma State Examiner Office, for the official cause of death and for the official identification of our victim,” Blessing said.

He said the department is still asking the community to in they have any information on these 3 homicides to come forward. He also gives another option if you don’t feel comfortable coming to the police.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can always call crime stoppers, you never give your information you never give your name to crime stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, so if you are worried or are nervous about the police showing up you can always call or contact crime stoppers,” Blessing said.

Only tips received through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma that help lead to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward 580-355-4636.

