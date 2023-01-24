Expert Connections
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash

Driver struck tree in snowy conditions
A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in...
A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday.
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

OHP says Manjit Singh, 50, of Moreno Valley, CA failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a tree. He suffered head and trunk injuries. He was taken to OU Medical Center.

OHP says speed was the cause of the crash. OHP, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Ninnekah Police Department, Ninnekah Fire Department, and Chickasha EMS responded to the crash.

