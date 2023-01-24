Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Secondhand electronics marketplace makes it easy to sell unused items

Refurbished smartphone market is over $50B a year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Selling older electronics can turn an unexpected profit. According to Statista, the refurbished smartphone market is $50 billion a year.

There are several sites that buy used electronics.

Decluttr is a great place to sell your gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, games, DVDs and CDs. You create an account and scan in or type in the items you want to sell. Afterwards, you’ll get an email with a prepaid label to ship your items. Decluttr pays by direct deposit, Paypal or check.

BuyBackBoss offers cash for your used or broken iPhone, Android, tablet, smartwatch, and other electronic devices. You can either trade, sell or donate your phone via their giveback program.

Gazelle is another popular option. It makes an instant offer on used devices including certain smartphone models, iPads, tablets, MacBooks, and Mac computers. You can get paid via Amazon gift card or PayPal.

Experts said before selling online, do your research to find one which site works best for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder.
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one...
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
The calm before tomorrow's winter storm | 1/23 AM
Today is the calm before the storm as tomorrow’s winter storm looms on the horizon | 1/23 AM
Anthony Sosa and Chad Doulette face several charges after the sheriff says they committed a...
Burglary suspects caught in getaway truck with ‘stolen tag’ sign
Winter storm to descend across Texoma throughout today | 1/24 AM
Slick road conditions this afternoon as winter storm descends across Texoma | 1/24 AM

Latest News

A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store
Twitter CEO Elon Musk takes the stand again in his Tesla trial for the third day.
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
You can name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine's Day.
Name a cockroach after your ex-partner for Valentine’s Day
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance