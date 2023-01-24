Slick road conditions this afternoon as winter storm descends across Texoma | 1/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are already seeing an expanse of rain showers and a rain/snow mix across our viewing area. The transition zone between the two zones will advance east throughout the morning hours, crossing the I-44 corridor and covering a majority of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas by noontime. Rain/snow mix will give way for snow this afternoon, and is expected to be the dominating precipitation type we will see this evening and tonight. Snow will taper off across Texoma as we approach midnight, with only a few light and lingering spots of snow early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures this morning are the warmest they will be all day, ranging between 36-32° for most of Texoma this afternoon and evening. This temperature swing, as small as it is, will be the ultimate decider on not only when some places will see the transition from rain-->rain/snow mix-->snow, but also how much snowfall will accumulate. North Texas is expected to see between 1-3″ of snow, with Southwest Oklahoma and areas in North Texas along the Red River seeing upwards of 3-5″ of snow. Isolated higher amounts will be possible in areas that cool off quickly, potentially as much as 6-7+″ of snow.

Road conditions won’t be much of an issue this morning, it’s only really until the afternoon hours once the winter storm settles across Texoma and wintry accumulation begins to compound that road conditions will be slick and hazardous. Even with surface temperatures that may be sitting just above the freezing mark, the amount of predicted snowfall will render that point mostly moot. Regardless of how much snow on the ground melts and turns to slush, be careful & cautious and take it slow when driving later today. Slick road conditions will continue into the evening and nighttime hours. Temperatures will drop below freezing at the surface overnight, causing any remaining accumulation on the ground and roads to freeze, leading to potentially hazardous driving conditions for Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will get back above freezing by the late morning hours tomorrow, and should help melt any leftover frozen accumulation throughout the afternoon. Wednesdays highs will rise into the low/mid 40s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Sky coverage will start out mostly cloudy, gradually decreasing to becoming mostly sunny in the mid/late afternoon.

The rest of the week will feature a warming trend with mostly sunny skies that will get us back into the low 60s by Saturday. A cold front will swing through Saturday night into Sunday morning, sending in another cooldown that will cause us to fall back to the low 40s and upper 30s for a high on Monday. Models are hinting at the possibility of some precipitation with this system early next week, but at the moment things look remain dry.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.