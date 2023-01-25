City provides CDL classes to employees

Expert Connections
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is providing a higher level of training for their employees seeking an entry-level CDL after federal rules for CDLs were amended last year.

This training usually costs between $4-$6,000 per employee and could take up to 28 days when training at an outside facility.

The City is now registered as a training provider through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Instructor Carl Gray said this is a better way of training.

“Each division would have their own people that would do the training in-house and there wasn’t any real set standard, your success rate was just based on how many people passed the skills test at DPS, so this is so more formalized, it’s more documented,” said Gray.

The course allows employees to complete the training in less than one week while still getting paid.

“A lot of the jobs, you either have to have a CDL coming into it or you have to have 6 months to get to your CDL if not you can be reclassified and lower pay grade or actually let go,” he said.

Mallory Thedford has been with the City of Lawton for 4 years. Thedford said she decided to earn a CDL to make more money.

She said this course allows her to become well-prepared for the CDL test.

“Definitely with their help, it’s going to be a lot easier to obtain this than I would have by myself,” said Thedford.

She said this is a program she recommends to others.

“For anyone working within the City or future employees should absolutely take advantage of this, they are here to help you every step of the way and it does nothing but better your future,” said Thedford.

Gray said they are still trying to figure out how often to have this course but hopes this will help the City with employee retention.

