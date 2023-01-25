The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They said the Lawton Police Department did not notify them of their family member’s death.

The family of Roger Smith said the 41-year-old was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday, but they didn’t learn about his death from the police. Smith’s brother Fredrick Davis said he was at a gas station last night when a homeless man approached him.

“He came up to me and said, ‘hey sorry for your loss,’ and I was like, ‘what do you mean,’ he was like, ‘that was your brother that got killed at the Executive,” Davis said.

Davis said he went to the hospital to see if his brother was still there, and showed them a photo and proof of their relationship. He said he was then told his brother’s body had already been sent to the medical examiner’s office, and that’s when he knew it was real.

Davis said his search for answers took him to the Executive Inn.

“I went up there last night and talked to one of the employees they actually when I showed them the picture of my brother she actually verified it as well it was my brother,” Davis said.

The family said they have talked to detectives and got a cause of death from the medical examiner. However, 7News also talked to the medical examiner who confirmed they do not give out the cause of death until a case is closed.

Outside their grief, the family said they’re upset they weren’t notified by officials about Smith’s passing.

“Really what hurts the most is he died by himself and we didn’t know, he’s up there as a John Doe, he has a name, and he has family that loves him,” Cametrice Williams, Smith’s Sister-in-law said.

“He has one child and she’s pregnant right now with his third grandchild. She’s devastated, she’s taking it real hard like he has family back in Arkansas that love him and are devastated and everybody just wants to see justice,” Williams said.

Davis said his brother deserves justice and asks anyone with information to come forward.

“I just want justice for my brother, that was my only brother, I can’t bring him back,” Davis said.

The family said they are taking Roger Smith back to Arkansas to have a proper burial.

The Lawton Police Departments Public Information Officer said they will not release the cause of death, date of death, or confirm the victim’s name until the medical examiner sends them a report.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.