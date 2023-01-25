Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Gag order now in place for trials connected to Athena Brownfield

In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.
In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.(KPHO, KSWO, CADDO CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAND OUT, MARICOPA COUNTY COURT, CNN)
By Jarred Burk and Cade Taylor
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -According to court documents, a gag order has gone into effect in connection to the trials for the two caregivers connected to the death of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Court documents state all parties -- attorneys, agents, and law enforcement agencies -- are prohibited from releasing public comments or information regarding the case before the trials.

In court filings, lawyers say it is to help ensure a fair trial is presented.

Officials have confirmed with 7News that Alysia and Ivon Adams are both being held in solitary confinement for their own safety, but rumors of them being injured in jail are false.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They...
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out
A man, who is a suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023, is now in custody after a...
Lawton murder suspect arrested after two county chase
A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in...
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving

Latest News

Walters city councilman Bobby Nance is being ordered to resign, and serve jail time on a charge...
Walters councilman being forced to resign, serve jail time after animal cruelty plea
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Run Series
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Run Series
Police ended a chase with a murder suspect near Randlett on I-44.
Suspect taken into custody after Lawton chase ends in Randlett
A man, who is a suspect in Lawton’s first homicide of 2023, is now in custody after a...
Lawton murder suspect arrested after two county chase